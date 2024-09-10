ACE builds website for agents and dealers

Automotive Compliance Education (ACE) announced the launch of a new website and updated logo, part of the compliance training provider’s first brand refresh since its founding in 2016. ACE offers fully online, attorney-written, role-specific compliance training, certification, and annual recertification.

Gil Van Over III, founder and executive director of ACE, said the new look is emblematic of ACE’s mission to help the powersports, motorcycle, RV, and auto industries keep pace with a shifting compliance landscape.

“We needed a brand our agents, dealers, and users could all be proud of, and we agreed our image no longer reflected our training, which is frequently updated and always current,” Van Over said.

The new logo pairs ACE’s signature nib icon with a bolder, more contemporary font. The website was rebuilt to lead students, dealers, and agents to the information and next steps they need.

“The original website worked well for individual users but didn’t offer a clear path for dealers seeking an enterprise-level compliance solution or agents who want to offer one,” said Tariq Kamal, vice president of operations, ACE. “Our new site makes it clear that the right solution pays dividends for all sides.”