Custom Dynamics appoints new members to leadership team  

Custom Dynamics has appointed Dan Cheeseman to the pivotal role of chief strategy officer, and Rob Bluma as chief sales officer. They join the company’s current leadership team, which includes Dave Pribula, president and CEO, Megan Barrett, operations manager, and Brian LaGrave, engineering manager.

Dan Cheeseman, located in Mitchell, South Dakota, boasts a lifelong passion for anything motorcycle related. After graduating college, Cheeseman was an integral part in founding Klock Werks, renowned for its popular Flare windshields. His diverse and creative background positions him as an incredible asset for product design and development. Cheeseman will play a crucial role in identifying industry trends and expanding Custom Dynamics’ growing off-road product catalog.

Rob Bluma, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, brings an impressive 30-year legacy in the motorcycle industry. Over the last 13 years, he has served Custom Dynamics with distinction as the central regional sales manager for Drag Specialties. In his new role, Bluma will spearhead a dynamic sales team, including accomplished professionals such as Amber Huckabee, Rob Malenfant, Greg Gestes, and Karen Keith, who has been an integral part of Custom Dynamics for 11 years. Together, this formidable team will collaborate closely with Drag Specialties representatives and dealers, solidifying Custom Dynamics’ position as the foremost lighting manufacturer in the motorcycle industry.

“I am pleased to welcome both Rob Bluma and Dan Cheesman to Custom Dynamics,” says Dave Pribula, president and CEO of Custom Dynamics. “Having had the pleasure of working with both Rob and Dan previously, I am eager to witness their invaluable contributions as we continue to propel Custom Dynamics to the forefront of the aftermarket motorsports LED lighting industry.”