New Hampshire dealership sold after 45 years of same ownership

Freedom Cycle of Concord, New Hampshire, established in 1977 by Rupert Dance, has been acquired by Joel Wheeler. Dance opened the dealership to provide a motorsports destination for the local community, and it has since grown to become a full-service dealership serving central New Hampshire and New England.

After 45 years in business, Rupert leaves his legacy to the MOMS dealership group to carry on the dealership’s mission of providing the highest degree of product knowledge of motorcycles and snowmobiles to its consumers.

“I want to personally thank George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services for introducing me and our team at MOMS to acquire Freedom Cycle in Concord, New Hampshire,” says Joel Wheeler, president of MOMS. “They were very professional and diligent in helping us buy the multi-line powersports dealership and real estate from long-time retiring owner Rupert Dance. George and Courtney knew Freedom Cycle was a very complimentary and strategic fit for our growing platform of powersports dealerships in New England since 1973. I look forward to working with George and Courtney again soon.”

MOMS, a leader in New England powersports, has been family-owned and operated since 1973. The MOMS family has expanded their business across New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine, currently operating 10 locations.

The dealership will remain at its current location at 110 Manchester Street in Concord, New Hampshire. Rupert Dance was represented by Eaton W. Tarbell, III of Tarbell & Brodich, PA located in Concord, New Hampshire. Joel Wheeler was represented by William H. Barry III, Esquire of Barry & Honorow, P.L.L.C. located in Nashua, New Hampshire.

“I enjoyed getting to know Rupert Dance during the course of the transaction,” says Bernhard. “Rupert was very dedicated to his dealership and employees along with his beloved dog Ruby and I know the decision to exit didn’t come lightly.

“The task to get through the numerous franchise approvals wasn’t easy,” she continues, “but Rupert along with his General Manager, Andy Galliher, and the team at MOMS made it happen. I would like to thank the team at Morgan Stanley, Paulina Matel and Brad Stanek, as they did a phenomenal job guiding Rupert through the tax planning, which helped ease the transition. I wish much success to Joel Wheeler and his team at MOMS and hope Rupert and his partner Leslie the best as they enjoy retirement.”

