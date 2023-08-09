Harley-Davidson of Williamsport to close permanently on Aug. 31

Harley-Davidson of Williamsport, Maryland, has decided to close the doors on the motorcycle shop for good at the end of August, according to a news report by The Herald-Mail.

Harley-Davidson of Williamsport announced on Facebook that it will be closing on Aug. 31. But its second location in Fredrick, Maryland will remain open to take care of customers. (Photo: Facebook)

The Harley dealership is situated just east of Williamsport’s downtown, and has been in business for nearly 20 years, The dealership is owned by Mike Vantucci, who also owns Harley-Davidson of Frederick.

Harley-Davidson of Williamsport has primarily been a secondary retail location to Vantucci’s main store in Frederick, Maryland, according to Heather Bailey, who has worked for the owner for 29 years. The Fredrick dealership has been in business for more than 40 years.

The shop, which has four full-time employees and one part-time, announced the decision in a Facebook post on Friday, Aug. 4. it will be closing its doors on Aug. 31.

While Bailey did not go into detail about the decision to close the Williamsport store, she told the newspaper that it was “an extremely difficult decision.”