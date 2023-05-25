AMA restructures government relations department, names director

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has announced the hire of Nick Haris as government relations director. The association is also restructuring and evolving its Government Relations Department to better serve members and support its mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling.

“The AMA Government Relations Department stands on the front lines in the defense of motorcyclists’ rights, and we are committed to continuing our investment in a team that ensures the effectiveness of these efforts,” says Rob Dingman, president and CEO of the AMA. “Nick has a long record of success working in our Government Relations Department and will bring skilled leadership to his new role as the government relations director.”

The AMA has named Nick Haris as government relations director as the department is restructured better serve members and support its mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. Photo courtesy of the AMA

Nick Haris, previously the Western States Representative in the Government Relations Department, has held an advocacy role with the AMA since 2001. Haris also serves on the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Commission for Mobility, is a member of the California Motorcycle Safety Program advisory committee and sits on the California Outdoor Recreation Foundation board of directors.

As Haris steps into his new role as director, the Government Relations Department will also have a new structure that refocuses the team’s efforts to better represent motorcyclists at federal, regional, state and local levels of government.

As part of this evolution, the team will bring on board an experienced Washington Representative to monitor and influence policies and programs at the federal level. To increase representation at the regional and state level, the AMA is adding Central States and Eastern States Representatives to the team, while Haris will concurrently work as the Western States Representative along with his director duties. At the local level, the AMA will hire a Grassroots Specialist to coordinate and support government relations activities of local members, clubs and affiliates across the country.

“I’m encouraged that we are adjusting the way we do government relations, structuring it to better meet the needs of our members and engage with elected officials,” Haris says. “Regionalization of the department allows our team to better establish and cultivate relationships with legislators and State Motorcyclist Rights Organizations. This restructure allows our team to be more responsive and agile when it comes to taking action on behalf of our members in a timely manner.”

Read more from new AMA Government Relations Director Nick Haris on the restructured department here.