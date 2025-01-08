January 2025
The January issue of Powersports Business has arrived!
We highlight Sam Nehme, owner of Broward Motorsports, who shares his business approach and outlook on the new year. The 2024 Powersports Business Honors Award winners are announced, and we are excited to recognize their exceptional work at our upcoming Accelerate Conference, January 20-22. KTM plans to sell its MV Agusta majority stake and Textron seeks a buyer for Arctic Cat.
Highlights of the January 2025 issue of Powersports Business include:
- Preparing for Tax Changes
- Accelerate 2025 Conference Agenda
- PSB 2024 Award Winners
- Profiles in Leadership: Sam Nehme
- Can-A, Produces First Electric Motorcycle
- And more!