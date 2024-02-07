February 2024

Welcome to the February digital edition of Powersports Business.

We are excited to roll this edition out and share with you the 2024 Powersports Business Nifty 50. These 50 innovative products and services help dealers better serve customers and boost profits. We also share the accomplishments and efficiencies of the Best In Class winners that were recognized at the 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference.

We catch up with a Florida dealership managed by spouses who have worked together for 15 years and learn how they manage operations. We also happen to speak with a Women With Spark winner who has worked with her husband for a decade, and she shares her strategy to boost performance and profitability in the parts department. We also learn how dealers can create an effective risk management strategy.