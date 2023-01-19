ExxonMobil, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing announce partnership

ExxonMobil has announced a multi-year collaboration with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing as the team’s long-term lubricant and fuel partner.

Mobil returns to MotoGP with a clear objective to push riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller to challenge for race wins. To accomplish this, Mobil is creating tailormade racing fuels, engine and gearbox lubricants in close collaboration with the Red Bull KTM Factory Team for the 2023 season. The formation of personalized products will improve bike performance and ultimately lap times whilst delivering valuable learnings for ExxonMobil’s future consumer products.

ExxonMobil continues its commitment to motorsport by signing a long-term agreement with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

ExxonMobil engineers and chemists offer many years of experience in developing products to meet the needs of top tier race teams. Since 1915, ExxonMobil has tested its lubricant technology in racing and even today the extreme demands placed on lubricants help drive consumer innovation.

In addition, ExxonMobil technology will help the team transition to an advanced fuel componentry from the 2024 MotoGP season and has begun producing candidate samples for 2027, whereby fuel in all MotoGP classes will be required to be of 100% non-fossil origin.

“This is an exciting new partnership for Mobil 1, and we are looking forward to developing a long and successful relationship with such a distinguished, dynamic and innovative brand as KTM,” said Rob Shearer, Global Sponsorships & Motorsports Manager, ExxonMobil. “Our role will be to provide high performing cutting edge fuels and lubricants, and hopefully Red Bull KTM can deliver to us race wins and championship. What is certain, however, is that ultimately the consumer will win as we refine and improve the products we supply around the world.

“Today’s announcement enables us to continue to showcase our advanced, high-performance lubricant technologies. With the season-opener in Portugal fast approaching, we look forward to working with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the exciting riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller with the aim to help the team to their inaugural world championship.”

“This collaboration is important to us for a few reasons,” said Pit Beirer, motorsport director, KTM. “ExxonMobil is a major name in the industry and also motorsports with a big presence in racing and we know we will count on their premium lubricants for our Red Bull KTM RC16. They have a similar mentality to us when it comes to aiming for the top level and the best performance, and that also flows into our goals for the future where we really want to be part of this shift in MotoGP sustainability with race fuels. We are looking forward to representing Mobil lubricants in MotoGP competition.”

To showcase the technical partnership, Mobil 1 will be prominently displayed on the bikes, rider overalls, garage and team kit.

