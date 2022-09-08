For over 60 years strong, Logan has maximized profits

Mike Ratz of Logan, West Virginia owns a multi-line motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side dealership that has been in the family for more than six decades.

His dad opened the shop in 1961, selling Norton and Ducati motorcycles. In 1965 he became one of the first Yamaha and Honda dealers in the U.S. Like many dealerships today, McCoy Powersports has had to get creative in order to counter inventory shortages.

Read more to learn about the Ratz family business throughout the decades, how they have grown and evolved within the industry and how they have recently obtained units and maintained profits.

