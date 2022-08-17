UTI relocates Motorcycle Mechanics Institute

Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a provider of transportation technician training, has announced the relocation of its Phoenix-based Motorcycle Mechanics Institute (MMI). MMI is now located in Avondale, Arizona, consolidating all UTI’s Arizona training programs to one location. The relocation will reduce costs and help the company further its real estate optimization strategy. UTI purchased its Avondale campus and announced its intended consolidation of MMI-Phoenix at UTI-Avondale on December 29, 2020.

“The relocation of MMI Phoenix to our UTI-Avondale location brings all our Arizona-based training programs and services to a single state-of-the-industry facility.” Jerome Grant, UTI chief executive officer said. “That’s better for students, better for instructors and better for UTI’s bottom line, by allowing us to decrease fixed expenses while giving UTI the increased flexibility to support new programs and meet the evolving needs of our students and 35 brand partners.”

“Advanced automotive manufacturing is helping power Arizona's red-hot economy, highlighting the importance of advanced transportation technicians. Sandra Watson, CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority said. “By bringing its industry-leading Motorcycle Mechanics Institute to the Avondale campus, UTI is ensuring our state's workforce can meet the needs of an industry that produces high-quality, well-paying jobs.”

Founded in 1973, MMI offers manufacturer-specific training from six leading brands, and offers an education in motorcycle mechanics, ATVs, side-by-sides, personal watercraft, snowmobiles and more. Students can complete MMI’s core Motorcycle Technician Training Program in just 42 weeks. The MMI facility comprises nearly 60,000 square feet, including 26 classrooms and labs. Brand partners include Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki and BMW.

“Phoenix Area RideNow has employed MMI trained technicians for the past several years," Jim Carrozza, the Phoenix Area RideNow service director said. "The technicians we have employed have been well trained and passionate about the industry."

MMI’s offerings join a full suite of programs already available at UTI’s Avondale location, including automotive mechanic training, diesel mechanic training and welding training. Manufacturer Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) offered at UTI-Avondale includes the BMW FastTrack, Ford FACT, GM Technician Career Training, Cummins Diesel Engines, Cummins Power Generation, Daimler Trucks Finish First and Volvo Tekniker Apprentice programs.