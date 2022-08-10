Aftermarket parts company names new sales manager

Quebec-based RMSTATOR has named Chris Capaldi as sales manager – Distribution. He will be responsible for developing relations with the company’s B2B distribution partners and promoting the RMSTATOR brand to the U.S. market.

Capaldi has 10 years of experience in the automotive/powersport industry for companies like Risk Racing and Ford Performance Racing School.

Chris Capaldi

“Chris’ interest in powersports and his strong relationship abilities is the perfect mix we were looking to continue our strong growth in the U.S. market, and we are eager to see him work his magic,” said Guillaume Robert, CPA, general manager at RMSTATOR.

Through his enthusiasm and determination, Capaldi will play a key role in aligning RMSTATOR’s offering to the U.S. market while improving the company’s presence to distributors.

“My understanding of the importance of reliability is giving me the drive to promote RMSTATOR products that will bring enthusiasts back on track for good,” Capaldi said.