Aprilia Tuareg 660 ride available for all motorcyclists

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is now available to motorcyclists who wish to test its qualities over a six-day ride. The motorcycle journey provides a riding experience for those who crave a mix of on-road and off-road riding and an environment that spans from coast to crestline. It celebrates the best of Baja with Italian performance and style.

The experience is guided and requires the rental of a Tuareg 660, as well as all meals and lodging. The ride begins in San Diego in a loop that brings the tour to Ensenada, San Felipe, LA Bay, Cataviña and back north for a journey that celebrates the mix of dirt, asphalt, sea salt and gasoline.

The tour will include limited group participation, with an expectation of riding most of the day each day over a variety of technical roads and environments. Experienced motorcyclists with a minimum intermediate capability of experience in dual sport are encouraged to join. The itinerary will cover more than 1000 miles over six days.

Day 1 – San Diego – Ensenada

After arriving in San Diego to meet for a reception dinner the night before, guests are assigned to their machines for the journey. The first day is a taste test of all terrain, from the coastline of San Diego, through the mountains and into the desert. The ride heads east through the Otay Mountain Wilderness with a mix of twisty roads and off-road terrain before arriving at the Tecate border crossing into Baja California. Once over the border the group will head southwest through the villa de Guadelipe on the Ruta de Vino and into Ensenada where the first day ends in time to appreciate the sunset over the Pacific Ocean.

Day 2 – Ensenada – San Felipe

The second day is not for the faint of heart. The tour goes full gas, nearly 275 miles, to the San Martir Mountains National Park to arrive at the Observatory for a beautiful lunch vista. The group heads down to the Gulf of California, where the second day of riding will end in San Felipe.

Day 3 – San Felipe to Bahia de los Angeles

The journey continues south on the third day, again taking in coastal views, mixing dirt and asphalt along the way. The trip begins to show the real capability of the middle weight bikes as the road opens up in the desert landscape on the east side of baja. The group arrives at the southernmost part of the trip, in the “Bay of LA”.

Day 4 – Bahia de Los Angeles to Cataviña

Heading north from Bahia de Los Angeles, the fourth day will be a test of mixed road conditions traversing the interior of Baja. The tour will navigate across the desert spending long stretches off-road. After many challenging miles in the desert, putting a kickstand down will be especially rewarding when arriving in Cataviña, with a chance to remove the boots, wash away the dust and enjoy some well-deserved refreshments.

Day 5 – Cataviña to Ensenada

The tour heads to the Pacific coastline for the second to last day of the activity, closing the loop as riders head back into Ensenada. The coastline is celebrated for its open nature, giving the group many chances to take in sights. Asphalt, gravel and sand coastline roads are all on the menu for the day, and with a bit of luck and good timing, some celebrated seafood of Ensenada as well.

DAY 6 – Ensenada to San Diego

On the last ride day, the tour takes detour throughout the remaining coastal cities as the parade of Tuareg 660’s inch closer to the Tijuana border. It will be a more casual day mixed with a few sites, some last delicious bites and the hope of limited traffic to arrive back in San Diego to complete the tour. With many miles, countless smiles and some new riding stories, the group wraps up with a nice meal before parting ways.

EVENT DETAILS

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Experience – Baja California

October 23-30, 2022

For More Information: http://www.aprilia.com/

Tickets Available at: https://aprilia.ticketspice.com/tuareg-experience-2022-baja