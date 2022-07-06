Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announces department manager

Todd Hoobler is announced as Department Manager, Marine Information Strategies Division (ISD), for the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. In his new role, Hoobler is responsible for assessing and representing the needs of the Marine Business Unit’s business systems and communicating those requirements to Yamaha’s national ISD department. He also leads the customer/client team responsible for supporting Marine operational systems and processes, providing data reporting and analytics, and facilitating Marine investment projects and initiatives.

“Todd is a valuable member of the Yamaha ISD team,” said Wayne Wooding, Senior Manager, Applications, Yamaha ISD. “His expertise and leadership will continue to streamline Yamaha Marine ISD functionality and improve business operational systems for Yamaha Marine dealers and builders.”

A member of the Yamaha Marine team since 2016, Hoobler previously served as Senior Marine Analyst and was responsible for building and improving processes to streamline business operations. In that role, he managed projects, provided guidance and direction to the development teams, and ensured the needs of the business operating functions and technical requirements aligned with ISD team to ensure success.

Hoobler is a retired United States Air Force Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm combat Veteran who specialized in logistics engineering and aircraft life-cycle sustainment. He is passionate about helping Veterans and routinely participates in Veteran’s assistance programs, military funeral escorts, rehabilitation, and suicide prevention activities.

Hoobler reports directly to Wayne Wooding, Senior Manager, Applications, Yamaha ISD.