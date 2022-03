Mark Sutton’s DucShop, the service and repair shop in the Atlanta area that has been in business since 1991 to meet demands for high-performance Ducati work, announced on its website that it is now part of W.O.W. Motorcycles, also located in Marietta.

W.O.W. Motorcycles began life in the late 1980s as World On Wheels International, exporting motorcycles all over the globe.