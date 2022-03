The new Kolor Series Flare Windshields from Klock Works are dropping at Daytona for Bike Week, but Brian and Vanessa Klock took to social media for a prototype reveal of the new Klock Works Fluorescent Flare Windshields.

After you view the Instagram video below, you can visit them at J&P Cycles on the Destination Daytona lot. They’re available for Road Glides and Street Glides as the company celebrates 25 years in business.