According to a recent LinkedIn post, RumbleOn will be getting a familiar face to helm the company’s role as national marketing director.

Announcing the update in a LinkedIn Post, Michelle Hains revealed that she is now national marketing director at RumbleOn. She will be supporting the company’s Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle dealership locations.

She spent the previous 14 years as marketing director for Harley-Davidson dealership locations for RideNow Powersports.

Here’s the post.