Co-founder of oldest Honda dealership passes away at age 90

The oldest Honda dealership in the country is mourning the loss of one of its co-founders. Floyd Dreyer Jr., better known as Junior, passed away Jan. 31, 2022, at age 90 in Indianapolis. He, along with his father, Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, cofounded in 1959 one of the first Honda motorcycle dealerships in the U.S., Dreyer Cycle Inc., now known as the “Oldest Honda Dealer.”

Floyd Dreyer Jr.

Pop Dreyer raced Indian motorcycles in the 1920s and was a master of the Flxi sidecars. Junior also sold other brands like BMW and BSA. He loved racing in all categories. He worked on Indy 500 pit crews and built and restored many race cars.

He, along with his sons Duane and Mike and his granddaughter Missy, later established Dreyer Motorsports, selling Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Can-Am. The dealerships continue on the Westside of Indianapolis.

The Honda shop was an inaugural member of the Powersports Business Power 50 Dealers in 2013.