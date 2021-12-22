Segway partners with TrueTimber for camo editions

McKinney, Texas-based Segway Powersports announced that it will use TrueTimber Prairie camo on its off-road vehicle lineup.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Segway and see our camo patterns offered on Segway off-road vehicles,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “Prairie is such a versatile pattern and we've seen it perform in a variety of landscapes all over the world. Segway is a huge player in the powersports industry, so adding them to our list of partners is very exciting.”

Segway Powersports’ first offering of the Prairie camo will be on their newly released Fugleman side-by-side. It features a naturally aspirated 1000cc twin in-line cylinder pumping out an industry-leading 105 hp. The industry-leading 10.4-inch touchscreen dash coupled with Segway’s proprietary Smart Moving App gives the driver complete control of the vehicle with a mobile device that includes remote vehicle activation, selectable driver settings, safety alerts, accident notification and real-time data.

The Segway Fugleman UT10X will be offered in TrueTimber Prairie Camo for a starting MSRP of $16,999.

“We’re excited about the long-term partnership formed with TrueTimber Camo,” said Shane Wilson, vice president of Segway Powersports. “Our commitment of producing industry leading premium products for outdoor enthusiasts and conducting business with honesty and integrity are the foundational roots of both companies.”