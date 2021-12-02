Home charging installation partner part of Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic launch

Polaris has announced an agreement with Qmerit to provide a simple and convenient home charging installation service solution for Polaris customers in the U.S. Qmerit is a leader in green energy transformation, with the largest nationwide network of certified electrical installers for EV charging.

“Making ownership easy extends beyond the engineering and design of our vehicles,” said Mike Donoughe, chief technical officer and head of Electrification, Polaris. “As we introduce electric offerings, starting with our new Ranger XP Kinetic, providing a solution that streamlines the installation of Level 2 home charging is an essential element of the customer experience.”

“Our utility side-by-side customers are focused on getting the job done and with the launch of our new Ranger XP Kinetic, customers also want a turnkey solution for fast, accessible charging, enabling them to get back to work and fun faster. Qmerit will be the go-to resource for Polaris, and our dealers, to support these customers’ needs,” said Steve Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris.

The all-new RANGER XP Kinetic comes standard with a combined Level 1 / Level 2 EV charge cord that allows you to charge from a 120V or 240V outlet. A 240V power supply is recommended for fastest charging. For customers looking for a 240V solution, Polaris selected Qmerit, experts in EV home charging solutions, to make installation of Level 2 charging quick and convenient.

“We are delighted to work with Polaris to deliver a seamless installation of Level 2 charging at the homes of powersports owners all over the United States,” said Ken Sapp, SVP Business Development, Qmerit. “Polaris vehicles have allowed people to work and play outside for more than 65 years and now we’re helping them continue to do the activities they love doing while making the switch to electric effortless.”

With more than 10,000 EV charger installations and as the leading auto and EV manufacturer partner, Qmerit has a long history of making it easy and simple for consumers to install EV chargers through their Charge@Home services.

The all-new Ranger XP Kinetic is the first vehicle Polaris developed through its partnership with Zero Motorcycles.

