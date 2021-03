Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced the following Representative Director change at the Board of Directors meeting held today.

Hiroyuki Yanagi, previously chairman and representative director, has been named chairman and director.

We had an enjoyable meeting with Yanagi-san during his 2017 visit to Asheville, North Carolina, for the launch of the Wolverine X4. Read about it here.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com