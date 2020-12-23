Can-Am posts record-breaking racing year in 2020

Can-Am Off-Road racers set new standards for side-by-side vehicle performance this year. And as 2020 approaches the finish line, BRP is looking in its rearview mirror and celebrating a record-breaking year on racetracks around the world.

“2020 was an incredible year for Can-Am Off-Road racing,” said Bernard Guy, Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy at BRP. “The results speak for themselves. And much like automotive manufacturers involved with F1 or NASCAR, racing is a key marker for our product innovation. We observe and test vehicle dynamics and performance in the harshest of conditions, and then we take that same winning formula and apply it to our entire lineup, whether it’s used on the track, for work, or out with friends and family.”

This year, production-based UTV Turbo race categories were dominated by the Can-Am Maverick X3 and its roster of professional and amateur racers. From the renowned Dakar Rally in January to the SCORE Pro UTV Championship in December and many races in between, the Can-Am Maverick X3 brought a wide and diverse group of riders into the winner’s circle, making history along the way.

Highlights from around the world:

Casey Currie and co-driver Sean Berriman became the first Americans to win the Dakar Rally on four wheels. They covered a grueling 7,500+ km over 12 days, showcasing the incredible performance, toughness, and reliability of the Maverick X3 along the way.

Hunter Miller won the Ultra4 King of the Hammers, leading a podium sweep for the Maverick X3 in a race dubbed “the toughest one-day off-road race on the planet”

Phil Blurton won the season-long Best in the Desert Championship

Matt Burroughs won the season-long SCORE Championship

Corry Weller won the season-long Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Toby Price won the Goondiwindi 400, a grueling 400 km race in Australia

Denisio Casarini Filho and Ivo Renato Mayer won the Rally dos Sertões in Brazil

To compete (and win) against world-class competition, Can-Am racers start exactly where a regular rider does: with a stock Can-Am Maverick X3.

"The development of our vehicles is done from the rider down, and we create machines suited to their wide array of needs,” says Jean-François Leclerc, BRP Race Manager. “The fact that the Maverick X3 can achieve such amazing results across the board on the hardest tracks in the world means it’s built to overcome any challenges thrown at it by weekend riders."