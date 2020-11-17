Bosch launches first fully integrated split screen for motorcycles

Bosch has launched the world’s first fully integrated split screen for motorcycles. The 10.25-inch TFT display simultaneously displays both relevant vehicle information and riding content like navigation from smartphone apps without distracting the rider, something that used to only be available in premium cars. Additionally, the smartphone integration solution mySPIN brings the connected phone’s content to the motorcycle’s display.

Having surveyed 2,600 motorcycle riders, Bosch found 90% of riders use their smartphone to prepare or follow-up on trips and one third even puts themselves in great danger using their smartphone even while riding. Bosch has developed the smartphone integration solution mySPIN to make smartphone content safe and more comfortable.

The new 10.25-inch TFT display debuts this year on BMW motorcycles.

Bosch: world’s first fully integrated split screen for motorcycles rolls out on the road

Fully connected display for greater safety and convenience

Split screen on a 10.25-inch TFT display presenting both relevant vehicle information and riding content like navigation from smartphone apps without distracting the rider.

90 percent of riders use their smartphone to prepare or follow up on trip – the smartphone integration solution mySPIN makes riding safer and comfortable.

Ducati and Kawasaki will introduce mySPIN to bring riding apps to their motorcycles.

Yokohama, Japan – A freely programmable split screen that simultaneously displays vehicle information and app content from a smartphone was once reserved exclusively for premium cars. Bosch’s new integrated connectivity cluster is making this feature available for motorcycles in the form of a 10.25-inch TFT display. Additionally, the smartphone integration solution mySPIN brings the connected phone’s content to the motorcycle’s display. A representative Bosch survey among 2 600 motorcycle riders found that eight out of ten riders would welcome this function. “Our clusters in combination with mySPIN offer a new riding experience with more safety and convenience for motorcycle riders. For us, this is the next step in terms of connectivity for motorcycles”, says Geoff Liersch, President of the Two-Wheeler & Powersports unit at Bosch.

Informed rapidly

The new 10.25-inch TFT display debuts this year on BMW motorcycles. The display’s new dimensions show all relevant information at one glance without distracting the rider. Users decide on the content they wish to see on the screen, all of which can be controlled by the handlebar. The contents of a smartphone app, for example, are automatically adapted with mySPIN to show relevant information fitting the size of the motorcycle display. The split screen continues to show key indicators such as speed and warnings.

Connected safely

According to the Bosch survey nearly 90 percent of riders use their smartphone to prepare or follow-up on trips. One third puts themselves in great danger using their smartphone even while riding. Bosch has developed the smartphone integration solution mySPIN to make the usage of smartphone content safe and more comfortable. Available in the powersports segment since 2018 – this includes for example so-called all-terrain vehicles or personal watercrafts – in BRP vehicles, mySPIN now will be introduced in the motorcycle segment for the first time. Ducati will introduce it together with Bosch’s also new 6.5-inch connectivity display without the split-screen option.

“We want motorcyclists to be able to access smartphone content in an integrated and easy way while riding their bike. With the mySPIN platform and integrated connectivity cluster, we have found the right way to do it,” said Vincenzo De Silvio, Research and Development Director at Ducati.

From 2021, the solution will also be introduced by Kawasaki.

The rider gets access to a rich service offering via various motorcycle-specific apps. With partners such as REVER to download, track and share exciting routes with a community of like-minded riders, Genius Maps and Sygic to find the way to a nearby hotel or restaurant and Dash Radio for free premium digital radio, mySPIN offers an enhanced riding experience. The app portfolio is continuously expanded on a global basis.

Solved comprehensively

As the leading supplier of motorcycle safety systems Bosch’s top priority for years is to make motorcycle riding safer, but the company also wants to offer riders to a more convenient and exciting experience. Connectivity between the rider and motorcycle and its surroundings plays a crucial role. One example is Help Connect. The digitally connected emergency call system for motorcycles enhances road safety by enabling the fast, automatic dispatch of rescue services in the event of an accident. A further proof of how Bosch is making motorized two-wheelers fit for the requirements of tomorrow’s mobility.