LiveWire recall announced by NHTSA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that certain 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles are being recalled. An unexpected loss of propulsion without the ability to restart may increase the risk of a crash.

The potential number of units affected is 1,012. The electric vehicle powertrain may unexpectedly shut down and not restart, due to a software issue in the Onboard Charging (OBC) system.

Harley-Davidson will notify owners, and dealers will update the OBC software, free of charge.