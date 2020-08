With the launch of Yamaha’s 2021 lineup of WaveRunners and boats, Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine of St. Pete announced to its customers that it expects a limited number of units to be on hand at the dealership by the end of the month.

The 2021 Yamaha Watercraft Product Tour will be at Barney’s of St. Pete on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can walk through six new watercraft and two new boats, speak with Yamaha reps and place a deposit on 2021 WaveRunners.