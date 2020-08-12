Beaubien departs VP role at Roxor

Gaffe on my earlier attempt at posting this. Missing paragraph is below. — Dave

After helping to establish Mahindra Automotive North America and being instrumental in developing a multinational powersports sales and service dealer network for the launch of the Mahindra ROXOR off-road vehicle, Luc De Gaspe Beaubien has elected to leave his position as vice president of Business Development to pursue other interests.

Beaubien was a part of the senior management team at Mahindra Automotive North America and has held multiple senior positions over the years.

Read PSB’s 2018 Roxor launch story from factory headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, here: