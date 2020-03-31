CFMOTO USA opening online apparel store

CFMOTO USA will launch an online apparel store on April 1 at CFMOTOGear.com. The new store will be direct to customer and direct to dealer.

The store will feature several different styles of CFMOTO branded men's and women's clothing, along with various branded promotional items, all helping to continue the growth of the CFMOTO name in the U.S.

"Over the past several years, CFMOTO has seen incredible growth in the United States and also worldwide,” said Jake Mirabal, director of PG&A. “We feel that our new online store will help continue this growth at both the dealer and customer level. The promotional items offered in the store will look great in a home or dealership and will definitely stand out. We listened to our customers and their desire for CFMOTO clothing and we are very excited about our store."

CFMOTO has over 410 strong, multi-line U.S. dealers and is represented in over 80 countries across the world.