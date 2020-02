Thirty days after launching its new Summit 850 Turbo on a mountain top in Idaho, Ski-Doo unveiled the rest of a super-exciting 2021 snowmobile lineup in the polar opposite environment on Wednesday — showcasing new suspensions, a new engine, new high-tech gauge that include GPS mapping, a massive expansion of Gen4 chassis and more at a swanky resort in Cancun, Mexico.

Powersports Business sibling magazine SnowGoer was on hand for the reveal and has the details here.