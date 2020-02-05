Polaris recalls certain UTVs due to potential crash hazards

Polaris has issued a recall on model year 2019 Polaris PRO XD Utility Vehicles. The rear brake line can become punctured, causing the rear brakes to fail, posing a collision and crash hazard to the rider. An estimated 760 units have been affected. Full details are listed below.

This recall involves Model Year 2019 Polaris PRO XD utility vehicles in two- and four-seat configurations of models 4000D, 2000D and 200D 4X2. The utility vehicles are gray, black, and orange with “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “POLARIS COMMERCIAL” on the sides of the utility bed, and “PRO XD” on the front fenders. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.

Model Model Number 4000D D19BEPD4B4 2000D D19BBPD4B4 2000D 4X2 D19BAPD4B4

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.

Polaris has received eight reports of rear brake failures. No collisions, crashes, injuries or deaths have been reported.

Sold At: Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2017 through November 2019 for between about $14,600 and $17,750.

Manufacturer(s): Polaris Industries, of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In: United States

Recall number: 20-714