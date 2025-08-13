UTV Source to celebrate ‘National UTV Day’ on August 18

UTV Source has announced the creation of National UTV Day, a new annual observance set for August 18 starting this year. The celebration is designed to recognize the wide range of UTV and side-by-side owners, from recreational riders to ranchers and landowners who use the vehicles for work.

The company selected August 18 to coincide with the anniversary of UTV Source’s founding in 2018. The day will now serve as a unifying event for the UTV community. (Photo: UTV Source)

The company selected August 18 to coincide with the anniversary of UTV Source’s founding in 2018. The day will now serve as a unifying event for the UTV community.

Planned activities for National UTV Day include group trail rides, shop gatherings, meetups, barbecues, and other events that bring enthusiasts together. Riders and operators are encouraged to share photos and stories of their UTVs on social media using the @utvsource tag.

UTV Source, a supplier of UTV and SXS parts and accessories, aims to create an annual tradition that celebrates both the machines and the people who use them.

More information is available at nationaldayarchives.com/day/national-utv-day.

Planned activities for National UTV Day include group trail rides, shop gatherings, meetups, barbecues, and other events that bring enthusiasts together. (Photo: UTV Source)

How to promote National UTV Day:

When: August 18, 2025 (annually)

What: A nationwide celebration of UTVs and side-by-sides.

Ideas for dealers:

Host a customer ride or trail event.

Offer “National UTV Day” specials on accessories, parts, or service.

Organize an in-store meetup with food, music, and vehicle displays.

Encourage customers to post photos and tag your store, using #NationalUTVDay.

Tip: Use this event to connect with your local riding community and boost off-season engagement.