Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSide-by-SideTop StoriesUTV

UTV Source to celebrate ‘National UTV Day’ on August 18

The StaffAugust 13, 2025

UTV Source has announced the creation of National UTV Day, a new annual observance set for August 18 starting this year. The celebration is designed to recognize the wide range of UTV and side-by-side owners, from recreational riders to ranchers and landowners who use the vehicles for work.

The company selected August 18 to coincide with the anniversary of UTV Source’s founding in 2018. The day will now serve as a unifying event for the UTV community. (Photo: UTV Source)

The company selected August 18 to coincide with the anniversary of UTV Source’s founding in 2018. The day will now serve as a unifying event for the UTV community.

Planned activities for National UTV Day include group trail rides, shop gatherings, meetups, barbecues, and other events that bring enthusiasts together. Riders and operators are encouraged to share photos and stories of their UTVs on social media using the @utvsource tag.

UTV Source, a supplier of UTV and SXS parts and accessories, aims to create an annual tradition that celebrates both the machines and the people who use them.

More information is available at nationaldayarchives.com/day/national-utv-day.

Planned activities for National UTV Day include group trail rides, shop gatherings, meetups, barbecues, and other events that bring enthusiasts together. (Photo: UTV Source)

How to promote National UTV Day:

When: August 18, 2025 (annually)
What: A nationwide celebration of UTVs and side-by-sides.
Ideas for dealers:

  • Host a customer ride or trail event.
  • Offer “National UTV Day” specials on accessories, parts, or service.
  • Organize an in-store meetup with food, music, and vehicle displays.
  • Encourage customers to post photos and tag your store, using #NationalUTVDay.

Tip: Use this event to connect with your local riding community and boost off-season engagement.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffAugust 13, 2025

Related Articles

Kawasaki Teryx H2 lineup

Kawasaki supercharges the sport SxS segment with 2026 Teryx4 and Teryx5 H2 lineup

July 31, 2025
Polaris Ranger 500

Polaris introduces new entry-level UTV for under $10K

July 29, 2025
Big East Powersports Show

Big East Powersports Show offers expanding opportunities

July 24, 2025

AMSOIL releases synthetic CVT fluid for Polaris STEELDRIVE systems

July 24, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.