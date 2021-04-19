Harley-Davidson launches certified pre-owned program

Harley-Davidson has announced the details of Harley-Davidson Certified – the first certified pre-owned motorcycle program supported by Harley-Davidson through its network of authorized Harley-Davidson dealers.

“H-D Certified is a strategic effort to strengthen our competitive position and is part of our new approach to the used motorcycle marketplace, aligned to the strategic priorities of The Hardwire, while supporting growth,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “We believe this program will drive Harley-Davidson desirability and enhance the overall customer experience, allowing more riders to have access to our motorcycles and provide them with an added level of confidence in their purchase.”

According to the announcement, the Harley-Davidson Certified program is designed to take the worry out of purchasing a pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Each Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned motorcycle is subjected to a comprehensive 110-point quality-assurance inspection by certified Harley-Davidson technicians. Dealers will also verify that the pre-owned motorcycle has no open recalls or a blocked VIN, has not been in a major accident, and that all scheduled service is up to date. Harley-Davidson motorcycles eligible for the program must be no more than five model years old, have less than 25,000 miles of use, and not contain aftermarket modifications to the engine or transmission, or major chassis or electrical modifications.

A Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned motorcycle will be sold with a 12-month limited warranty on the engine and transmission. Each Certified motorcycle sale also includes a complimentary one-year membership in the Harley Owners Group (HOG), with standard member benefits like roadside assistance. Special financing rates and programs for the purchase of a Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned motorcycle will be available through Harley-Davidson Financial Services to qualified customers.

Participation in the Harley-Davidson Certified program will be at the discretion of each authorized dealer – for more information, you can CLICK HERE.