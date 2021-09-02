GBoost Technology announces new Lead Snow Product Development Manager

GBoost Technology has announced the promotion of Matthew Henderson to Lead Snow Product Development Manager – a position created to aid the rapid growth in demand that GBoost has seen.

“Our snow and off-road products are some of the best that riders can find. When we create a new product, quality comes first. If we are not 100% satisfied with a prospective product, it will not be released to consumers. This lets us have total confidence in our lines and allows riders to get the most out of their machines,” said Henderson in the announcement.

Henderson will oversee the design and production of new snow segment products for GBoost, as well as, the in-house sales that coincide with them. As an avid Polaris snowmobile rider, Henderson is involved in the industry while in and out of the office.

“Matthew has continued to show his interest in growing with the company and has really stepped up since being hired as a Sales Rep last year,” said National Sales Manager Tyler Lightner. “His attention to detail and his commitment to make sure our customers are taken care of has been outstanding. I look forward to seeing him rise to the occasion.”