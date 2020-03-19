Helmets now getting special treatment at dealership

Dustin Lloyd, general manager of Cycle North Powersports in Prince George, B.C., offered the following update to the dealership’s customers via e-newsletter:

Our Commitment to our Customers during COVID-19

Dear our valued Customers:

As COVID-19 continues to evolve in Canada, we would like to take a minute to address our customers on the precautions we are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our staff and customers are our main concern during this time. As such we have implemented the following procedures:

Strict sanitizing of all surfaces. Door handles, phones and computers are being sanitized and disinfected every hour on the hour.

All debit machines have plastic protective covers that will be disinfected after each customer as well as changed daily.

Parts Pickup: If any customer does not feel comfortable coming into Cycle North to pick up their parts or accessories just give us a call and we can meet you outside at your vehicle.

Helmets. Any helmet that is tried on must be sanitized and sprayed with disinfectant before it is placed back on the shelf for display.

We have also implemented that hoarding, mass or bulk buying will not be allowed. If you are in need of oil, filters, etc., we will ensure that ALL of our customers will have access to consumables during this time.

We are doing our best to ensure the safety of our Customers as well as our Staff in these difficult times. Please do not hesitate to call us with ANY concerns or questions you may have.

Thank you for your time and understanding,

Dustin Lloyd, GM.