Dealer acquires third location in Texas

Fun Motors of Longview, Texas, has been acquired by the industry’s Brad and Misty Watson. The purchase marks the third location under the Watson’s ownership in East Texas, alongside Broadway Powersports of Tyler and Dirty Deeds Powersports of Longview.

Fun Motors of Longview hosts a full brand lineup of Honda, Suzuki and Triumph. The new owners plan to immediately begin a full remodel of the dealership facility to modernize the environment and enhance the customer experience.

Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions (PLMA), a professional powersports industry dealership brokerage centrally located in Dallas, Texas, managed the transaction as the buyer's representative with team members Tom Macatee, CEO, David Clay, CIO, Jerry Szopinski, president of Sales & Networking, Mike Pate, vice president and Jaye Sanders, managing director.

Szopinski facilitated the introductions between Brad Watson and the seller, Randall Latch, and managed the transaction as the professional intermediary. With Latch's decision to retire, Szopinski identified Watson as the strategic buyer for the dealership assets. The final sale and transition of ownership was consummated on June 29, 2023.