Indian Motorcycle, Veterans Charity Ride donates modified Scout to double-amputee

In its ninth year partnering, Indian Motorcycle and Veterans Charity Ride (VCR) have announced June as Veteran Motorcycle Therapy Month – activating three motorcycle therapy programs within the month of June.

In addition to its motorcycle therapy programming, VCR gave veteran Jeremy Breece a modified Indian Scout with a sidecar. (Photo: Indian Motorcycle)

Many of the veterans joining the VCR for the first time are amputees, paraplegics, or suffer from post-traumatic stress and other issues veterans face after leaving the military. The 2023 rides will host 25 veterans, each pairing new veterans with returning VCR veteran mentors who have already been through VCR's program. The goal of the program is to support each new veteran as they transition back to civilian life through camaraderie, motorcycle adventures and additional programs that maximize the brotherhood and sisterhood formed throughout all branches of the United States military.

"We're excited to return for another year of motorcycle therapy with support from Indian Motorcycle, as so many of our vets used to ride before their injuries and thought they would never ride again," says Dave Frey, Veterans Charity Ride Founder. "We created the Veterans Charity Ride to give back to our vets who have sacrificed so much and provide them with a support structure that will get them back outside and allow them to live life to the fullest."

Modified Indian Scout donated

In addition to its motorcycle therapy programming, VCR gave veteran Jeremy Breece a modified Indian Scout with a VCR sidecar. Breece is a double amputee who first joined a VCR ride last year as a sidecar passenger. His joy from being on the road again was so evident that this year, the organization decided to help his healing process by gifting him an adapted Indian Scout sidecar rig.

"We're proud to be entering our ninth year of supporting the Veterans Charity Ride, as each year we see the incredible impact these rides and programs have on the participating vets," says Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle. "The work that Dave and Sue Frey put into this program, to literally be changing these vets' lives, is remarkable. It's an honor to have a role in supporting such a cause."

Veteran Motorcycle Therapy Month will feature three independent programs, each hosting new veterans with diverse backgrounds from various branches of the military. Each program will include various outdoor activities, motorcycle therapy rides, and veteran-to-veteran discussions. Each VCR program is thoughtfully curated to create a welcoming environment for veterans to comfortably open up and address their daily challenges as they transition to civilian life.

The 2023 Veteran Motorcycle Therapy Month event schedule consists of the following:

May 30-June 5: Salt Lake City, Utah

Starting in Salt Lake City the first group of veterans will ride the backroads to Moab. The National Ability Center (NAC) in Park City will provide lodging and support for adventure activities as the group continues with motorcycle therapy rides and team-building exercises.

June 10-20: Moab, Utah

This program originates in Moab with motorcycle therapy rides in and around the backroads of Utah, Arizona and Colorado. VCR will attend and participate in the Indian Motorcycle-sponsored Durango Rendezvous (DR) event in Durango, Colorado. The group will lead a veteran ride on the Million Dollar Highway, which will culminate at the Sky Ute Hotel & Casino with a special veteran welcome and banquet with entertainment and fundraising raffle to support VCR and its programs.

Advertisement

June 24-30: Moab, Utah

The final program will also begin in Moab. Motorcycle therapy rides will run in and around the backroads of Utah and Colorado. The group will participate in various outdoor adventure activities, including an off-road excursion to Gateway Colorado. There, the group will visit the unique Gateway Auto Museum, which showcases one of the best collections of classic American cars in the world.

To support the VCR, donate, or learn more, visit VeteransCharityRide.org.