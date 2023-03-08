Metzeler returns #madewithmetzeler custom bike builder program

Metzeler Tire North America has announced the return of its #madewithmetzeler bike builder program for 2023. This program is designed to support custom bike builders nationwide who have plans to showcase their projects at various motorcycle shows and events throughout the year. Applications for the #madewithmetzeler builder program are officially open through April 28.

Metzeler will again be on the hunt to select four creative builders to join the #madewithmetzeler program, awarding them a free set of tires of their choice to outfit their build. This collaboration will allow Metzeler and the builder to promote these unique builds at upcoming motorcycle shows/events and throughout social media, including across the @MetzelerMotoUSA Instagram and Facebook channels.

Metzeler will return its #madewithmetzeler bike builder program, again on the hunt to select four creative builders and award them a free set of tires of their choice to outfit their build.

“The return of the #madewithmetzeler builder program for 2023 is inspiring for the Metzeler brand,” said Heather Wilson, North America marketing director, Metzeler. “There are so many talented builders who put their trust in Metzeler, and we want to continue to ensure their hard work does not go unnoticed. Together, we want to promote Metzeler’s wide range of industry-leading products, and this is the perfect way to achieve that. Year after year, the bar continues to be raised, and we can’t wait to see what everyone has in the works for 2023!”

Interested builders must be U.S. residents and complete the application linked below, including a build description, build status, show/event plans, social media details and more.

Builders will receive a response approximately two weeks after the April 28 deadline. Race tires are not eligible, and all winners must claim their tires by December 31, 2023.

Submit your application for the 2023 #madewithmetzeler program.