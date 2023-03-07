BRP promotes inclusion of women in the industry  

BRP has provided stories about impactful women from its team in an effort to open the conversation about women in the industry. Striving to make the industry more welcoming, BRP is looking to unite its ambassadors, community of riders and employees to create momentum for global change through its Get in the Driver’s Seat initiative.

BRP has called on everyone to support women riders by signing the Get in the Driver’s Seat commitment.

Programs like BRP brand Can-Am’s Women of On-Road and events like International Female Ride Day go a long way in removing barriers, and there are ongoing efforts to reduce gender discrepancy in the powersports and marine industries. To help close the gap, BRP has called on everyone to support women riders by signing the Get in the Driver’s Seat commitment. For every signature, BRP will commit a dollar, up to $50,000, to incredible organizations around the world dedicated to the advancement of women.

This year, BRP is joining forces with the many trailblazing women who help inspire their communities and future generations to send out a clear message: Get in the driver’s seat. The following BPR ambassadors have shared some of their stories which can be viewed online:

Rebekka Redd - Alumacraft

Jenny Reimold - Manitou

Lisa Granden - Uncharted Society

Mariell Kvickstrom - Lynx

Bri Andrassy - Sea-Doo

Sara Price - Can-Am

Brehanna Daniels - Can-Am

Tiffanie Hoops - Ski-Doo

Nadine Over Water - Ski-Doo

Tatum Monod - Ski-Doo