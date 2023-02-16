BRP receives 2022 international design and innovation awards

BRP products received international praise throughout 2022, gaining 16 prestigious design and innovation awards. Several of BRP’s iconic brands contributed to one of the powersports leader’s most fruitful years to date. A testimony to BRP’s philosophy and commitment to design and innovation as a lever for growth, 2022 paved the way for more paradigm shifting vehicles, propulsion systems and boats in coming years.

“These honors are the result of our commitment to being a force for positive change in our industry and beyond,” said Denys Lapointe, chief design officer at BRP. “For the Design & Innovation and R&D Teams, as for all BRP employees, it’s about pushing the boundaries to offer people opportunities to discover uncharted playgrounds. We are immensely proud of these recognitions which demonstrate the incredible collaborative work being done at BRP, as well as the dedication, resilience and creativity of our people. 2022 has set the tone for what's to come.”

BRP 2022 award-winning products

The Design & Innovation, Marketing and Engineering teams' ingenuity, creativity and know-how are central to the recognitions received in years past. BRP’s design philosophy has helped shift innovations that transform the powersports industry, promising ever more unique adventures to consumers. BRP products shone all around the world in 2022 in contests held in Japan, Germany and Australia, culminating with five coveted Good Design USA Awards in December.

2022 was a particularly impressive year for Sea-Doo with two of its products receiving a total of nine nods. The Sea-Doo Switch was a top winner with a total of five honors, including a Good Design USA Award, an Edison Innovation Award, an iF Design Award, a Red Dot Award and an IDEA Award. The Good Design USA Award given to the Sea-Doo FishPro late in the year brought its total to four awards, having previously caught the eye of the juries of the Good Design Australia, Good Design Japan and the Red Dot awards.

The Can-Am Ryker Rally established itself as a force to be reckoned with, taking home three awards: a Good Design USA Award, as well as a Good Design Japan and Red Dot awards.

Rounding up the list of 2022 award-winning products and accessories are:

The LinQ Cargo Tile – winner of a Good Design USA Award

The Ski-Doo MachZ – winner of a Red Dot Award

The Can-Am Commander XT-P 1000 – winner of a Red Dot Award

The Manitou Explore - winner of a Boat Builder Award

BRP is now the proud recipient of more than 150 design and innovation awards.