Honda offers third leg of Service Impact Seminars tour

Honda has announced the third leg of its Service Impact Seminars tour that will cover the Southern U.S. The tour features a specially outfitted Honda semitruck that travels from city to city, simplifying attendance for Honda technicians in local areas. The first leg visited the Northeastern and Midwestern states in July and Aug., and the second leg covered the Western states in Oct. and Nov.

Over 340 Honda dealership technicians have already been trained through the traveling technical-training program’s 2022 tour, by undergoing one day of hands-on education with highly capable instructors. Topics include Pioneer and Talon DCT, FOX Live Valve initialization and correction, electrical diagnosis, Pioneer 4WD diagnostics, Pioneer and Talon sub-transmission, MCS and iN overview, Gold Wing reverse and pairing and failure analysis.

The tour’s Southern leg commences in Irving, Texas, Dec. 5-6, and concludes in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 20, visiting a total of eight cities along the way. Venues include the Honda Training Centers in Irving, Texas, and Alpharetta, Georgia; the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Florida; and Barber Motorsports Park and Museum in Birmingham, Alabama; as well as various hotels.

“The first two legs of the Service Impact Seminars tour have been a hit with dealers, so we’re pleased to add a third leg for the Southern states,” said Chris Cox, senior manager of the Powersports Quality Center. “In each seminar, attendees receive training in a classroom setting and in our specially outfitted Service Impact Seminar semitruck, which features equipment for hands-on education. To optimize the instructor-to-student ratio, we split the groups into smaller segments, so everyone gets personal instruction. I’m sure that technicians from our Southern dealerships will find the experience to be beneficial, just as those from other parts of the country have.”

To reserve a spot, technicians should visit the Service Impact Seminar registration page. Spots are limited, so those interested are encouraged to register early.

Southern U.S. Tour:

Dec. 5/6: Irving, TX Dec. 8/9: Houston, TX Dec. 12: Baton Rouge, LA Advertisement Dec. 15/16: Birmingham, AL Jan. 9/10: Orlando, FL Jan. 13: Lake City, FL Jan. 16/17: Alpharetta, GA Jan. 20: Memphis, TN

