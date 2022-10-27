Free lunch for first responders at dealership

Here’s an event to put on your dealership's calendar for next year. Oasis Powersports in Marion, Illinois, is providing free lunches for first responders on National First Responders Day, according to an article on WPSDLocal6.com.

The report says the luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Responders can pick up their own lunch or enough for everyone at their station.

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard profiled the new shop that moved into a former Toys R Us building in the October edition of the magazine. Click the image below to read the article.

Click the image above to read the article in the October edition of the magazine.