Recruiting firm adds industry veteran to executive lineup

Dublin, Ohio-based V20 Recruiting + Consulting announced that powersports industry veteran Chris Hayes has joined the team.

Hayes will be using his vast experience in the industry to match the best talent with V20 client operations.

“Chris joins V20 at a time of unprecedented growth and opportunity. The powersports industry has proven recently that the need for V20 to continue to grow and expand exists,” said Doug Sexton, V20 Recruiting president. “There is and will continue to be a formidable ‘War for Talent.’ Those organizations that want to continue to win or start to win are focusing on their number one asset – people.”

Chris Hayes

Hayes started his career at a Yamaha dealership and then moved to Yamaha Motor USA in the 1980s. Over the years, he has been an entrepreneur and brand creator with Specialty Sports Limited. Additionally, he served in leadership roles at Wolverine Worldwide with Harley Davidson Footwear and at Motorsports Aftermarket Group, leading the Accessories Group’s sales and customer service teams. More recently, Hayes has been involved in several consulting roles for V20 clients and others.

“Immediately following his recent participation in the Colorado 500, Chris started his work with V20 Recruiting,” Sexton said. “I am incredibly excited to have Chris join our team. His wealth of knowledge about and passion for the industry is fantastic. It’s a great fit and I look forward to many years of working along with Chris.”

“It’s a privilege to join Doug and the team at V20. Participating in the industry from a service perspective is certainly a new challenge for me, but a welcomed one. I’m excited about what I will learn and to leverage my experience to deliver for our clients,” Hayes said.

“The V20 firm has been focused on the marine, powersports and RV industries for 16 years now,” Sexton said. “The addition of outdoor power equipment and firearms are great additions to the industries we serve. Whether it’s companies that are involved in the woods, the water, or our roadway/trail systems, V20 can cover their needs.”