For Parts Unlimited RSM, what’s old is new again!

Parts Unlimited and dealers in the Southeast region are welcoming back Tim Bowen as the regional sales manager for that neck of the woods.
Bowen has a long history with Parts Unlimited as a previous sales rep and regional manager for 27 years. He has been in the industry for over 49 years at dealership/distributor levels and has ridden and raced enduros and hare scrambles most of his life. Currently, he rides mostly MTB and E-MTB. Bowen works many industry events to give back and grow the sport he loves.
In his spare time, Bowen also enjoys golf and bowling.