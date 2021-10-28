Royal Enfield introduces 2022 Himalayan

Royal Enfield has announced the new 2022 Himalayan – a versatile adventure-touring motorcycle that will now be available in three new distinctive, terrain-inspired colorways, and feature a range of upgrades.

Inspired by its global community of adventure touring enthusiasts, the Himalayan has evolved to offer the Royal Enfield Tripper – a functional upgrade dedicated to enhancing the overall ride experience both on and off the road. Designed with the Google Maps platform, the built-in navigation display device offers turn-by-turn directions, and pairs with the rider’s smartphone by way of the Royal Enfield App.

According to the announcement, the 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan receives several ergonomic upgrades focused on increasing comfort and capability for an improved adventure-touring experience. Revised seat cushioning allows riders to enjoy extended saddle time while a new windscreen keeps more wind off the rider for improved all-day comfort, amounting to even more enjoyable miles. The new slimmer and ergonomically adjusted front rack offers a more spacious cockpit with minimal interference in the leg area, further improving the overall comfort and experience.

The rear carrier on the 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan is also revised, now with an additional plate to ensure secure fastening and placement of luggage. Additionally, the rear carrier is now reduced in height, making it easier for riders to swing a leg over the motorcycle.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan will now be available in new Granite Black (mix of matte and gloss), Mirage Silver and Pine Green, in addition to the existing colorways: Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available in North America as early as November, and will retail for $5,299.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan in Mirage Silver.