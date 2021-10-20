Improved BRP GO! App includes water navigation (video)

BRP has announced a significant update to the BRP GO! app.

Available in the App Store and Google Play Store, this updated version of BRP GO! now includes water navigation for personal watercraft users and incorporates BRP Connect technology for three major brands: Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo and Can-Am On-Road. The BRP GO! app also features a Vehicle Connection Guide for phone pairing and general improvements during the riding experience.

Highlights of the app’s innovative new features include the following:

Enhanced on-water experience for Sea-Doo riders, including personal watercraft GPS navigation, in 14 countries: Canada, USA, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway, Finland, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Brazil and Japan;

Integration of the BRP Connect technology that enables users to use many compatible apps directly on their Can-Am Spyder, Ski-Doo or Sea-Doo’s 7.8-inch panoramic color display.

First released in November 2020, the BRP GO! app offers GPS navigation for snowmobiles and watercraft, including offline information for areas with limited connectivity.

Users can plan their itineraries, search for trails and points of interest, reroute when offtrack and more. The app’s navigation support ensures that riders are able to navigate the terrain safely and stay connected with friends and family who are out on their own adventures.

Riders in regions that are not currently covered by BRP GO!’s navigation features can still benefit from using the BRP Connect screen-mirroring technology and accessing many compatible third-party navigation and music apps on their vehicle’s display. To download BRP GO! 2.0, please click here for Apple devices and here for Android devices.