‘What a great webinar!!!!’

That’s how one viewer described the latest webinar session of the Powersports Business Online Learning Series. As many of your know, it's not very FlyOverCountry-ish to go seeking the type of plaudits you'll find in the headline (from an industry type who attended yesterday's webinar), but who doesn't mind a pat on the back?

Click the image above to view a recording of the Feb. 10 webinar in the Powersports Business Online Learning Series with guest host Todd Romano of Speed UTV.

Todd Romano, behind brands such as DragonFire Racing and now Speed UTV, joined Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon on #WebinarWednesday, Feb. 10, for a conversation about his path through powersports, and some specifics on the newest side-by-side model to hit the landscape. You can even view a Google map with Speed UTV dealer points. Floorplan and retail financing? It's all here.

If you missed the live version yesterday (the live versions offer engagement opportunities like live chat, live Q&A and live poll results from those in attendance), don’t fret.

You can view for it free on-demand here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/February-10th

Go ahead and make plans to join us again next #WebinarWednesday, Feb. 17, as Sara Hey joins Dave. Sara is a dealership consultant and trainer who helps dealerships elevate all segments of their business. On this webinar conversation, she will discuss Marketing and Growth Plans for Parts, where she will talk about setting up recurring revenue streams for the parts department. She is also a presentation pro and simply brings it.

Register for free here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/February-17th

The 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series is proudly sponsored by McGraw Powersports, National Powersport Auctions and CFMOTO.