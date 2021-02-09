Your invitation to attend PSB’s #WebinarWednesday

If you are in the side-by-side world of our industry, consider this your invitation to register for the free Powersports Business Online Learning Series. At 1:00 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Feb. 10, editor Dave McMahon will join Speed UTV co-founder and COO Todd Romano for a conversation about all things UTV — including the vehicle to come to market in 2021.

The 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series is sponsored by McGraw Powersports, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and CFMOTO.

Click the below to register.

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/February-10th

After 20 years of designing vehicles and accessories for other manufacturers, Romano and business partner Robby Gordon have teamed up to launch the newest side-by-side to hit the market — Speed UTV.

From founding and then selling the successful DragonRacing aftermarket parts brand to designing a variety of highly successful side-by-sides on dealership showroom floors today, Romano will join Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon for a conversation with webinar attendees about all of that and more.

With dozens of dealers already having signed on to carry the brand, we’ll also get into the dealer proposition and of course allow dealers to ask any questions via the highly interactive webinar platform.

Many dealers and industry members who joined us on the debut webinar last week are already signed up. This is your invitation to join us also for some industry conversation and engagement, from our Q&A platform to instant live polls and more. We’ll save a spot for you.

