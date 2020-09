As most dealerships are seeing, there’s more eyeballs on screens than ever before in today’s industry. One great way to reach your intended audience is with multimedia offerings.

Dillon Brothers Motorsports in Omaha has created an insightful YouTube video walk around of the new 2020 KTM Duke 200. With machine specs and dealer contact in its video bio, the review is a unique way to reach customers with product info.



You can check out their video below: