2020 Sea-Doo GTI among trio of Red Dot Awards for BRP

BRP has started the summer by winning three prestigious Red Dot Design Awards, which focus on the design quality and innovation potential of the products submitted. The laureates of these awards are cutting-edge products that set trends and pave the way for the future. Red Dot’s panel of approximately 40 experts carefully evaluates them to choose those that merit the distinction.

The BRP winners are the Can-Am Spyder RT 2020, Rotax Sonic E-Kart and 2020 Sea-Doo GTI.

“These three awards are the result of a team effort. Every year, we strive to go further in terms of design and technology. I hope that next year we will even go beyond aiming customer and industry expectations,” said Denys Lapointe, senior vice-president, Design, Innovation and Creative Services at BRP.

Over the last two years, BRP has received a total of 22 design awards for its innovative products, and the design team intends to outdo itself again in 2020.

Product highlights

Can-Am Spyder RT 2020

This vehicle is the pinnacle of open-road touring. Its modern design is innovative, with premium features focused on making the ride more enjoyable. The Spyder RT enables easy riding for people who may not be comfortable on a regular motorcycle. It provides stability at rest — reducing the strength and skill level required to stop and go — and stability in motion — reducing the inherent risks of rough roads and the need for sharp maneuvers.

Rotax Sonic E-Kart

Using a fully electric drivetrain to deliver 100% driving pleasure and pure emotion with zero emissions, racers can experience the best of real-world racing combined with video gaming fun with the Sonic E-Kart. Combined with the Rotax MAX Dome Center, capable of accommodating 12 Sonic E-Karts racing at a time, it enables a video game-like experience that is truly the first of its kind.

2020 Sea-Doo GTI

With its completely redesigned platform, the 2020 Sea-Doo GTI represents the perfect balance between fun, function and innovation, at amazing value. Redesigned to better match how consumers prefer to use the watercraft, the new model features more usable space, superior stability and easy-access storage. Sea-Doo’s design DNA can be clearly seen in the new GTI: it is spirited and playful, as well as technically advanced. Its design focuses on purity and simplicity, and highlights functionality.