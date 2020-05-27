MotoAmerica to reach 54 countries with Eurosport deal

MotoAmerica announced that its 10-round MotoAmerica Series will air to millions of viewers in 54 countries and territories in Europe via Eurosport this season, beginning with the series opener this weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, being broadcast in the U.K. and France.

From round two onward, the rest of Europe will also be treated to arguably the best Superbike racing in the world.

“We have a lot of fans in Europe so it’s great that they will be able to watch the MotoAmerica Series this season on Eurosport,” said MotoAmerica president Wayne Rainey. “This is a big deal for our series to have Eurosport involved as it will really help our growing fan base in Europe. I want to thank my partner Chuck Aksland and the people at Eurosport for their tireless work on putting this deal together. We are looking forward to an exciting start to our championship at Road America this weekend and having Eurosport as our overseas television partner makes it even better.”

Eurosport will air the MotoAmerica Superbike Series to 54 countries and territories in Europe in 2020. Photo by Brian J. Nelson.

Live coverage of round one of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship from Road America starts on Saturday evening at 9 p.m. CEST/8 p.m. BST with the Supersport race and resumes the following day at 8 p.m. CEST/7 p.m. BST.

The MotoAmerica Series will mark Eurosport’s first live motorsport event since the COVID-19 pandemic changed sporting calendars worldwide.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring world-class live sport back to Eurosport, starting this weekend in the United Kingdom and France with the MotoAmerica Series,” said Andrew Georgiou, president, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions. “We have undisputed strength in motorsports, driven by both our Eurosport Events portfolio as well as Eurosport’s partnership with some of the biggest series in motorsport. There is no better place to showcase and grow a sport than Discovery’s global portfolio of channels, platforms and brands. We see great potential in partnering with the championship in more than 50 markets across Europe to harness the scale of Eurosport’s platforms to maximize reach and engagement around the series.”

The 2020 MotoAmerica Series begins at Road America, May 29-31, and concludes at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, Nov. 13-15.