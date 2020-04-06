Parts Unlimited cancels August Madison NVP

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, LeMans Corporation has canceled the 2020 NVP Product Expo that was scheduled for Aug. 22-23 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Following is from a press release:

We are very hopeful that races, rallies and events of this type return much sooner than the scheduled dates of NVP. The decision was made based on what we feel is in the best interest of the industry. The time required by all for an event like NVP is substantial. We feel that our Dealers, Vendors and Reps will benefit from having that time to focus on their business and in turn, this will benefit us all.

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties are looking forward and planning for the future with one goal: “continue to support our Dealers and Vendors as we work through these challenging times.”

This plan started March 16 when our Sales Team was pulled off the road for the health, safety, and well-being of the industry and our communities. At the same time, we took steps to ensure safe working environments at our Distribution Centers.

On April 4 we announced significant changes to our Dealer Medal Level and Cumulative Programs to assist our Dealers while their business changes. We encourage our Dealers to visit: dealer.parts-unlimited.com or dealer.dragspecialties.com for details on this and future announcements.

We will be there for you throughout and are looking forward to putting a plan together with you as business returns to normal. We wish everyone a safe and healthy spring.