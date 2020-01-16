MV Augusta hires industry veteran

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor, announced the appointment of Enrico Pellegrino as the company’s new Head of Business & Network Development. Pellegrino, with an impressive track record in the motorcycling industry at the international level, joins the company’s new management team and will be responsible for the reorganization and the development of the brand’s global commercial network.

Prior to joining MV Agusta, Pellegrino was global director of Peugeot Motorcycles. He previously held positions of increasing responsibility at Ford, Ducati and Yamaha.

Enrico Pellegrino

“I’d like to welcome Enrico to our team. His role will be fundamental in the implementation of the brand’s strategy and I am glad to have a professional with such experience and competence onboard. I wish him every success in his new position,” Sardarov said.

“I am coming back onto the motorcycling scene with great enthusiasm, joining the most prestigious brand in the industry. There could not be a better moment to become part of the Agusta family as the company is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary, envisioning the future," Pellegrino said. "I believe there is an incredible potential for growth. I am happy to be part of the team and I’ll be working hard towards the objectives of the recently announced five year plan.”

The appointment is effective as of Jan. 8.